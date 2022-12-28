Anonymous letter helps Bengaluru police crack 27-year-old man’s murder eight months later

A man’s murder in Bengaluru in March came to light after the police received an anonymous letter late November leading to the arrest of five men.

The police identified the victim as Sharath Kumar, 27, of Harinagar in Konanakunte. He was involved in three cheating cases earlier, the police said.

Sharath had told his parents, who are daily wagers, that he was leaving the state in search of jobs but he was kidnapped and killed on March 29, said the police. Rajendra DS, assistant commissioner of police, Cubbon park sub-division, received an anonymous letter in November asking him to investigate the disappearance of Sharath Kumar and tipped off that the youth was murdered. The letter also had hints about the accused, the police said.

The police traced Sharath’s parents, who said they had not heard from their son for a long time. A special team was formed to investigate the case and the police arrested the accused, identified as Venkatachalapati and his son Sharat Kumar from Chikkaballapur, and their associates Dhanush, Sanketh and Manjunath, all from north Bengaluru. All the accused have been sent in 10-day police custody.

The police said Sharath was kidnapped by the gang on March 21, and locked up and tortured in a farmhouse owned by Venkatachalapati in Chikkaballapur. After he died, the accused put his body in a gunny bag, took it in a car and dumped it in the Charmadi Ghat.

The police said Sharath had allegedly cheated more than ten people of around Rs 20 lakh by promising them four-wheeler loans without interest. Many of the victims of the fraud approached Venkatachalapati and he assured them of getting their money back. The accused kidnapped Sharath to recover the money and tortured him leading to his death, the police said.

The police said Sharath’s last message to his parents was: “I am going to other states in search of jobs. Don’t search for me or try to contact me.” His mobile phone had been switched off since then and the parents did not file a missing complaint assuming he would return someday, said the police.

The central division police said they were yet to recover the skeletal remains of Sharath and a team would be sent to trace it.

Sources in the central division also said the accused had videographed Sharath being tortured and it got leaked. A resident of Chikkaballapur tried to extort money from Venkatachalapathi but when it failed, he is believed to have written the anonymous letter to the police.