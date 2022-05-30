Bengaluru: Annual mango, jackfruit fair returns for the first time after pandemic

After a two-year gap, the mango and jackfruit fair is back at the Lalbagh Botanical Gardens in Bengaluru. The fair was started by the Karnataka horticulture department on May 27 and will be held till June 13, according to Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL).

The event provides a platform for farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers and visitors get naturally ripened fruits. Along with 30 to 40 varieties of mangoes, 10 to 12 varieties of jackfruit will also be available at the 122 stalls at the fair. Apart from this, eight stalls have been allotted to sellers who sell juices, papad, and other products made from mango and jackfruit.

The mela comes at a time when the state has witnessed a drop in the production of the fruit this year due to the hormonal imbalance caused in mango flowering patterns as a result of the high moisture content in the soil, said officials of the KSMDMCL. They said a decrease in hermaphrodite flowers, key for a good yield, was observed in mango trees across the state.

“This year, the mango yield in the market has been affected since the monsoon extended till December and the high moisture has led to hormonal imbalance in its flowering pattern. Adverse weather conditions, unseasonal rainfall, and higher cases of pests and diseases reduced the yield. Mangoes generally require a good drought and harsh winter. This year, we got neither,” KSMDMCL managing director C G Nagaraju told The Indian Express.

The fair had not been conducted for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Karnataka, mango orchards are spread across 1.8 lakh hectares in the Kolar, Ramanagara, and Chikkaballapur districts and parts of Bengaluru rural district in the state’s southern region, besides Dharwad and Belagavi in the north. The state grows Badami, Mallika, Neelam, Malgova, Kalapad, Sindhura, Alphonso, Totapuri, and other varieties of mangoes.