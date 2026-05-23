Animal welfare activist attacked during cattle rescue near Bengaluru; attempt to murder case filed

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The Anugondanahalli police station has registered an attempt to murder case against a group for allegedly assaulting an animal welfare activist and his associate during a cattle rescue operation at Medimallasandra village on the outskirts of Bengaluru in the early hours of Saturday.
The assault allegedly took place in the presence of police personnel who had accompanied the activists to the spot following a complaint regarding the illegal confinement of cattle and camels ahead of Bakrid.
According to the complaint, Sanjay Kulkarni, an honorary Animal Welfare Officer associated with the Animal Welfare Board of India, was attacked by suspected members of a cattle smuggling and slaughter network during the operation.
The police have named Arafat Sheik, Ayub Pasha, Shaik Mujaid, and others in the FIR registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder, rioting, and assault.
Animal welfare volunteers had earlier informed the police that over 100 cattle and nearly 20 camels were allegedly being kept in inhumane conditions without food, water, shelter, or lawful identification at a shed near a plywood factory in Medimallasandra village. The activists alleged that the animals were being prepared for illegal slaughter and sale ahead of the festival season.
The complaint states that activists submitted a written representation to the police late on Friday night, seeking immediate rescue action and legal intervention under various animal protection laws. They also referred to earlier FIRs allegedly registered in the same area over similar activities.
According to Kulkarni’s complaint, police personnel accompanied the activists to the location around 11.40 pm. Soon after they reached the premises, a large group allegedly linked to the cattle mafia gathered at the site.
The complainants alleged that the attackers identified Kulkarni and other volunteers while police personnel were present and recording videos of the operation. The mob allegedly surrounded the activists, hurled abuses and threats, and assaulted them using sharp objects.
Kulkarni and another volunteer sustained injuries to the head, face, neck and back, the complaint stated. The activists further alleged that they were punched, kicked, and attacked even as the police personnel remained at the spot.
The complaint also alleged that the rescue operation was abandoned after the assault, and the injured volunteers were shifted to a nearby hospital while several accused fled the scene.
Officials said they are currently examining videos allegedly recorded during the incident to identify other persons involved in the attack.
The incident has triggered outrage among animal welfare organisations across Karnataka, with activists questioning the police’s alleged failure to prevent the assault despite their presence during the operation.
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