Animal welfare activist attacked during cattle rescue near Bengaluru; attempt to murder case filed

Animal welfare volunteers had earlier informed the police that over 100 cattle and nearly 20 camels were allegedly being kept in inhumane conditions. (File Photo)

The Anugondanahalli police station has registered an attempt to murder case against a group for allegedly assaulting an animal welfare activist and his associate during a cattle rescue operation at Medimallasandra village on the outskirts of Bengaluru in the early hours of Saturday.

The assault allegedly took place in the presence of police personnel who had accompanied the activists to the spot following a complaint regarding the illegal confinement of cattle and camels ahead of Bakrid.

According to the complaint, Sanjay Kulkarni, an honorary Animal Welfare Officer associated with the Animal Welfare Board of India, was attacked by suspected members of a cattle smuggling and slaughter network during the operation.