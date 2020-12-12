Angry at delayed payments employees ransack Narsapura plant where iPhones are made

Kolar district police officials said the employees were unhappy over delayed salaries.

The Narsapura plant of Wistron Corporation, a Taiwan-based company that manufacturers devices for many companies including Apple, was ransacked by disgruntled employees on Saturday. Kolar district police officials said the employees were unhappy over delayed salaries. A probe has been initiated.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Kolar SP Karthik Reddy said: “The Employees demanded the payment pending for a few months and met the Human Resources Department officials on Saturday. After this few employees attacked the office and damaged the office premises and furniture.”

The SP said the police have collected CCTV footage and will soon be arresting some suspects. The plant is located about 60 km from Bengaluru.

According to sources in the police, the employees have damaged furniture, computers and factory equipment. They tried to set fire to two vehicles belonging to the company and damaged four other vehicles parked on then premises. However, it is learnt that most of the damage was in the front office areas and the factory floors were not damaged.

Wistron has a 43-acre plant at Narasapura industrial area into which an investment of Rs 3,000 crore went in. Around 10,000 employees are employed at the plant which makes devices for multiple brands inclduding Apple. Most of the employees working in the plant are from Kolar, Chikkabalapur, Bengaluru Rural and Urban district. Wistron has another plant in Bengaluru’s Peenya industrial area exclusively manufacturing iPhones.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C Ashwathnarayan, who also handles the IT and Biotechnology portfolios, tweeted that it is imperative nobody takes the law in their own hands. “There are appropriate forums to resolve such issues without indulging in this wanton violence,” he said, condemning the violence.

Ashwathnarayan added that strict action would be taken against the “errant elements” but also promised that all workers’ rights will be “duly protected” and their dues cleared. The minister said he has asked SP, Kolar to ensure that all measures are taken to bring the situation under immediate control and identify the culprits. “Strict action will be taken under the law against the errant elements.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.