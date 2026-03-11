CID to probe Anekal realtor’s abduction and murder: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said Tuesday he has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the probe into the abduction and killing of a real estate businessman from Anekal, whose body was found in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on March 9.

Parameshwara was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar during Zero Hour in the Karnataka Assembly. “The police have already taken action. One person has been arrested, and the search is on for others. Based on initial reports, I have instructed that the case be handed over to the CID. The investigation will be carried out by them,” the minister said.