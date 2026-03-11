CID to probe Anekal realtor’s abduction and murder: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said Tuesday he has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the probe into the abduction and killing of a real estate businessman from Anekal, whose body was found in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on March 9.
Parameshwara was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar during Zero Hour in the Karnataka Assembly. “The police have already taken action. One person has been arrested, and the search is on for others. Based on initial reports, I have instructed that the case be handed over to the CID. The investigation will be carried out by them,” the minister said.
Earlier, Eshwar demanded swift justice for the deceased’s family and urged the Home Minister to transfer the case to the CID. “One person has been arrested, and two suspects are still at large. They should be arrested at the earliest,” he said.
According to the police, Gopal alias Gopi, 40, a resident of Honnakalasapura village in Anekal taluk, was travelling with a friend near Karpur Gate on March 9 when a gang intercepted their car. The assailants allegedly rammed another vehicle into Gopal’s car, sprayed a substance on him, and forcibly abducted him before fleeing the scene.
Family members immediately alerted the police, prompting the deployment of seven special teams to trace the victim. However, Gopal’s body was discovered near Denkanikottai in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district early on March 10. Investigators said he had been brutally hacked to death with sharp weapons.
The police arrested Mohan Babu, alleged to be the mastermind behind the plot, and said efforts are on to apprehend his two associates, who are believed to have executed the abduction. Preliminary investigation suggests the murder may have been triggered by professional rivalry and disputes, with the main suspect reportedly paying around Rs 25 lakh as a “supari” to the gang to kill Gopal.
Following the killing, Gopal’s family and relatives staged a protest outside the Anekal Police Station, demanding the immediate arrest of all involved and stricter action against those responsible.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram