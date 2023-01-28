scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Andhra men posing as cops rob duo of Rs 80 lakh, arrested while gambling

The Bengaluru police suspect the money, which was being transported in a car, was part of a hawala transaction.

arrestThe three men were caught when they were gambling at a place in their home state, police said.(Representational)
The Bengaluru police have arrested members of an Andhra Pradesh gang that allegedly robbed two men of Rs 80 lakh belonging to an areca nut merchant after stopping their car by posing as police officers.

Identified as Bathal Shivaramakrishna Yadav (19), Sheikh Chemapathi Zakeer (27) and Sheik Chempathi Basha (36), the accused later made good money through gambling in the Karnataka capital. They, however, lost a part of it at an “andar-bahar” gambling site in Andhra Pradesh, from where police arrested them and recovered the Rs 80 lakh.

Kumaraswamy, who worked for areca nut merchant Mohan Kumar, was transporting Rs 80 lakh in a car driven by Chandan on December 27, 2022, when they were allegedly intercepted near KH Road in Bengaluru by the gang clad in police uniform.

The impostors, who allegedly seized the cash and the car’s key, told the duo to go to the Wilson Garden police station, where they realised that they had been conned.

Police suspect the Rs 80 lakh was part of a hawala transaction that Basha and Zakeer had information about. The two gangsters are wanted in about 80 cases of robbery, red sanders smuggling and other offences, according to police.

Police found that after the robbery, the gang had left for their hometown but had returned to Bengaluru and made good money through “andar-bahar”. However, they allegedly lost some of the money while playing the same game in Andhra Pradesh.

Following a tip-off, the three men were caught when they were gambling at a place in their home state, police said.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 21:56 IST
