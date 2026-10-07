Andhra government declares drought in 21 districts; 283 mandals ‘severely affected’

The declaration was made as per the Manual for Drought Management, 2016 issued by the Government of India.

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared 388 of its 688 mandals — across 21 districts — as drought affected with 283 being classified as ‘severely affected’ and 105 ‘moderately affected’. A government order was issued to this effect by the Revenue (Disaster Management) Department on October 1 for the South-West Monsoon 2026 Kharif season.

A high-level Committee on Drought, in a meeting held on September 30, recommended early declaration of drought in 21 of the state’s 26 districts, instead of waiting for the October 31 deadline for declaration of the 2026 Kharif season drought. The order comes amid a sharp deficit in rainfall across the state, amplified by prevailing El Niño conditions.

“Due to a 53.4% rainfall deficit recorded during the months of June–August, 2026, and the prevailing El Niño conditions, by taking into consideration the relevant drought indicators based on data available for the period from June to August, 2026, it is proposed to undertake an early declaration of drought for Kharif-2026. An average rainfall of 197.6 mm has been received against the normal rainfall of 424.3 mm from June 1 to August 31,” the order states.