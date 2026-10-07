Andhra government declares drought in 21 districts; 283 mandals ‘severely affected’
A high-level Committee on Drought, in a meeting held on September 30, recommended early declaration of drought in 21 of the state’s 26 districts, instead of waiting for the October 31 deadline for declaration of the 2026 Kharif season drought.
The Andhra Pradesh government has declared 388 of its 688 mandals — across 21 districts — as drought affected with 283 being classified as ‘severely affected’ and 105 ‘moderately affected’. A government order was issued to this effect by the Revenue (Disaster Management) Department on October 1 for the South-West Monsoon 2026 Kharif season.
A high-level Committee on Drought, in a meeting held on September 30, recommended early declaration of drought in 21 of the state’s 26 districts, instead of waiting for the October 31 deadline for declaration of the 2026 Kharif season drought. The order comes amid a sharp deficit in rainfall across the state, amplified by prevailing El Niño conditions.
“Due to a 53.4% rainfall deficit recorded during the months of June–August, 2026, and the prevailing El Niño conditions, by taking into consideration the relevant drought indicators based on data available for the period from June to August, 2026, it is proposed to undertake an early declaration of drought for Kharif-2026. An average rainfall of 197.6 mm has been received against the normal rainfall of 424.3 mm from June 1 to August 31,” the order states.
The declaration was made as per the Manual for Drought Management, 2016 issued by the Government of India. The 21 districts are Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR district, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, Kurnool, Nandyal, Ananthapuramu, Sri Satya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya and Chittoor. The YSRCP slammed the government for not including Nellore district, claiming that several mandals in the district received less rainfall.
Referring to the drought-like conditions in the state, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that interlinking of Godavari and Cauvery river systems can make southern states drought-free. “While drought conditions prevail, 2,000 TMC of river water is flowing into the sea. If at least 200 TMC of Godavari floodwater is utilised, the Rayalaseema region will flourish with abundant greenery and crops,” he said, while launching the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 — Amarajeevi Jaladhara’ programmes in Proddatur in YSR Kadapa district.
Former Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and YSRCP State General Secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy alleged that government delayed drought declaration despite severe conditions since the first week of September. Kannababu said Rayalaseema region was bearing the brunt of the rainfall deficit with 186 of the 388 drought-declared mandals located in the region and 159 of the 283 severe-drought mandals also situated there.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
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