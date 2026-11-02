Andhra chainsaw attack victim stable after 11-hour surgery at Bengaluru hospital

The 14-year-old victim of an alleged chainsaw attack at an Andhra Pradesh school is on ventilator support at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, and her vital parameters are stable, according to a hospital statement on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man allegedly attacked the Class 10 girl at her school in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh Saturday. The girl sustained deep cuts to her neck and abdomen, and her right hand was nearly severed. She was transferred to Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru for advanced treatment after initial care in Andhra Pradesh.

Manipal Hospitals said that upon arrival, she was critically unstable and experiencing ongoing facial bleeding. The doctors performed extensive surgery, involving multiple specialities, over nearly 11 hours. After successfully controlling the bleeding, her blood pressure stabilised, and her need for transfusions decreased, it added.