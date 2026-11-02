Andhra chainsaw attack victim stable after 11-hour surgery at Bengaluru hospital

The 14-year-old victim of an alleged chainsaw attack at an Andhra Pradesh school is on ventilator support at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, and her vital parameters are stable, according to a hospital statement on Sunday.
A 21-year-old man allegedly attacked the Class 10 girl at her school in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh Saturday. The girl sustained deep cuts to her neck and abdomen, and her right hand was nearly severed. She was transferred to Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru for advanced treatment after initial care in Andhra Pradesh.
Manipal Hospitals said that upon arrival, she was critically unstable and experiencing ongoing facial bleeding. The doctors performed extensive surgery, involving multiple specialities, over nearly 11 hours. After successfully controlling the bleeding, her blood pressure stabilised, and her need for transfusions decreased, it added.
“She has now been shifted to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), where she continues to receive ventilator support. Her vital parameters are currently stable, and her condition and organ functions are being closely monitored. She remains critically ill and may require further surgical interventions, depending on how her condition progresses. Our teams are doing everything possible to support her recovery and provide the best possible care. Her family has been counselled and kept informed about her condition,” the statement said.
Minister visits hospital, assures support
Andhra Pradesh HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh Naidu visited the family at the hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday and spoke with doctors about the girl’s condition.
On X, he said, “Visited Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru to oversee the medical care of the young girl injured in the horrific Raptadu incident. Doctors have successfully completed the necessary surgeries, and her condition is stable, though the next 48 hours remain critical. We are continuously monitoring her progress. I assured her parents that our government and I will support them in every possible way. The culprit behind this heinous attack will face the strictest punishment under the law. Praying for her speedy and complete recovery.”
“My heartfelt gratitude to the medical team working tirelessly to save her life. Our government stands firmly with the family and will ensure that the child receives the best possible medical care and all necessary support throughout her recovery. I will be visiting the hospital this afternoon to take stock of the progress personally and to speak to the doctors,” he added.