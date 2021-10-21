‘Aamir Khan ad creating unrest among Hindus’: BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde writes to tyre company

Karnataka BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde has raised objections to the latest commercial of tyre major CEAT Ltd where Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is seen advising people not to burst crackers on the streets.

An MP from Uttara Kannada, Hegde asked the company to address the “problem of blocking roads during namaz and noise from mosques during azaan”.

In the letter dated October 14, he wrote to the company’s MD and CEO Anant Vardhan Goenka and requested him to take cognisance of the recent advertisement creating “unrest among the Hindus”.

Hegde sarcastically wrote, “Your company’s recent advertisement in which Aamir Khan is advising people not to firecrackers on the streets is giving a very good message. Your concern for public issues needs applause. In this regard, I request you to address one more problem faced by people on roads, i.e., blocking roads in the name of namaz on Fridays and other important festive days by Muslims.”

He further said, it is a very common scene in many Indian cities where devotees block busy roads and perform namaz when vehicles like ambulances and fire engines get stuck in traffic, causing grave losses.

He added, “Loud noises are emitted from microphones on the top of mosques in our country during azaan. That sound is beyond the permissible limits. On Fridays, it is prolonged for some more time. It is causing great inconvenience to people suffering from different ailments and taking rest, people working in different establishments and teachers teaching in classrooms. Actually, the list of sufferers is very long and only a few are mentioned here,” he wrote.

“As you are very keen and sensitive towards the problems faced by the general public and you also belong to the Hindu community, I am sure you can feel the discrimination done to the Hindus for centuries,” he added.

In his letter, he said a group of “anti-Hindu actors” always hurt Hindu sentiments whereas they never try to expose the wrongdoings of their community. “Therefore, I kindly request you to take cognisance of this particular incident where your company’s advertisement has created an unrest among the Hindus,” Hegde said.

The MP expressed hope that in the future the company will respect Hindu sentiments and not hurt it directly or indirectly by any means.

The incident comes within days of a recent controversy around FabIndia’s tweet to promote their latest clothing collection titled ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’. It was pulled down after an uproar erupted on social media that accused the clothing brand of “damaging the Hindu festival of Deepavali”.

Soon the hashtag #boycottFabIndia started to trend on Twitter, with many users asking for an immediate boycott of the brand. BJP Yuva Morcha President and MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya too joined the uproar on social media and tweeted, “Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures,” wrote Surya, who also tagged FabIndia in the post and linked the said tweet in his post.