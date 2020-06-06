Amnesty India ex-chief calls for US-like protests, booked

“We need protests like these. From Dalits and Muslims and Adivasis. And the poor and women. World will notice. Protest is a craft.” Patel said. “We need protests like these. From Dalits and Muslims and Adivasis. And the poor and women. World will notice. Protest is a craft.” Patel said.

A Twitter post calling for the emulation of peaceful protests witnessed in the US over the death of an African American man due to alleged police brutality has resulted in the Bengaluru police registering a case against journalist and former Amnesty India director Aakar Patel.

George Floyd’s death in the US, has triggered widespread protests across that country over its alleged ill-treatment of the African-American community.

On May 31, Patel tagged a video of a peaceful protest held in the US city of Denver and tweeted, “We need protests like these. From Dalits and Muslims and Adivasis. And the poor and women. World will notice. Protest is a craft.”

The suo motu case against Patel was registered on June 2 on the basis of a complaint filed by JC Nagar police station inspector D R Nagaraja in the north Bengaluru police division, where the journalist resides. He has been booked under IPC Sections 505 (1) (b), 153 and 117 for allegedly provoking public mischief and rioting.

