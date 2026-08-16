‘Amma, I am going to die’: Engineer’s audio note to mom before killing wife, self in Bengaluru

According to a police officer, the couple had an argument on the night of August 13, after which Sumant Jain purportedly sent an audio note to his mother. (Image generated by AI)

An engineer is suspected to have killed his wife following a domestic dispute and later died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The dead couple has been identified as Sumant Jain, 32, and his wife Padmavathi, 29. Jain, a civil engineer, was from Dakshina Kannada district, and Padmavathi, a software engineer, hailed from Hubballi. The couple had a love marriage four years ago.

The bodies of the couple were discovered on Friday afternoon.

According to a police officer, the couple had an argument on the night of August 13, after which Jain purportedly sent an audio note to his mother.