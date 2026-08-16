‘Amma, I am going to die’: Engineer’s audio note to mom before killing wife, self in Bengaluru

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An engineer is suspected to have killed his wife following a domestic dispute and later died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar.
The dead couple has been identified as Sumant Jain, 32, and his wife Padmavathi, 29. Jain, a civil engineer, was from Dakshina Kannada district, and Padmavathi, a software engineer, hailed from Hubballi. The couple had a love marriage four years ago.
The bodies of the couple were discovered on Friday afternoon.
According to a police officer, the couple had an argument on the night of August 13, after which Jain purportedly sent an audio note to his mother.
“Amma, I am going to die. Please take away the gold ornaments that are in the house. Also, there is money in my EPF account. You please take care of it. My wife is fighting with me, stating that it is her house. I cannot tolerate it. I will die,” Jain said in the audio note as claimed by the police officer.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Nagesh D L said the family members of Padmavathi have filed a case of murder.
Another police officer, who visited the crime scene, said it looks like Padmavathi was smothered using a pillow.
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