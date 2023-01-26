Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Karnataka for a second time in a month

As the stage is being set for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state Friday and Saturday, for a second time in a month, and take part in a road show.

While he was in Mandya district and Bengaluru on December 30 and 31 last year, Shah will this time visit Hubballi-Dharwad, also called the Kittur-Karnataka region.

“Amit Shah will arrive in Hubballi on January 27, and on the morning of January 28 there are two programmes, one is the 75th anniversary of KLE Technological University’s BVB College and the inauguration of an indoor stadium,” BJP state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai said Thursday.

Shah will participate in the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Abhiyana in Kundagol and pray at the city’s Shambulingeshwara temple. He will launch the programme by doing a wall painting in ward no. 7 and at booth no. 50 of Kundagol.

He will then take part in a road show of about 1.5 km in the Kundagol Assembly segment, which comes under the Dharwad rural region. From Kundagol, Shah will proceed to M K Hubballi near Kittur in Belagavi district to participate in a rally, which is part of the BJP’s ongoing Jana Sankalpa Yatre.

A BJP source said that the Union minister was also expected to visit the Khanapur and Bylahongala Assembly segments, represented by Congress MLAs. Shah will meet local leaders and workers in Belagavi to motivate the grassroots, the source added.

During his last visit, Shah asked party leaders and workers to focus on winning more seats from the Old Mysuru region in the April elections.