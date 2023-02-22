Amit Shah to visit Karnataka tomorrow for Ballari rally and event on Modi rule

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Karnataka for the second time this month. He is scheduled to participate in two events in Ballari and Bengaluru on Thursday.

According to state BJP general secretary Siddaraju, Shah will attend a rally at the Sandur Residential School grounds in Sandur in Ballari district in the afternoon. In the evening, he will attend an interaction on “65 years of Indian politics and the model changes during Narendra Modi’s rule”, to be held at the Bengaluru Town Hall.

Earlier this month, Shah took part in an event organised by Campco in Mangalore. Shah visited the state twice in January, when he attended rallies in Mandya and Belagavi, apart from chairing meetings with senior party leaders about the preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls.