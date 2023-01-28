scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Need to raise conviction rate with better forensic science: Amit Shah

The country will need 8,000 to 10,000 forensic science experts every year for nine years to make forensic investigation compulsory for offences attracting punishment of more than six years, Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah at Forensic UniversityAmit Shah laid the foundation for an off-campus facility of the National Forensic Sciences University. (Express Photo)

Emphasising the importance of forensic science evidence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government will amend Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act to strengthen the laws in an effort to raise the conviction rate.

Shah, who laid the foundation for an off-campus facility of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), said the country will need 8,000 to 10,000 forensic science experts every year for nine years to make forensic investigation compulsory for offences attracting punishment of more than six years.

Highlighting the low conviction rates in India compared to some other countries, he said it is important to integrate the criminal justice system with forensic science-based investigations. “The conviction rate in Canada is 62%, in Israel 93%, England 80%, and it is 90% in the US. In India, the conviction rate is 50%. We cannot be lagging behind — if the law and order situation in the country has to be in order, the conviction rate needs to be increased,” he noted.

Bengaluru News Live Updates |Amit Shah at Hubbali, Belagavi today in second visit to poll-bound Karnataka

Shah also recalled that L K Advani, as the Union Home Minister, had started a forensic science department in the country, and the then Gujarat chief minister, Narendra Modi, took the initiative to have the best forensic science laboratory in the state. “Though there was sufficient infrastructure, the number of experts was very little. The Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (subsequently) came into existence,” he said.

Shah said, “The world of crime is changing fast. Whether it is related to fake currency, hawala transactions, infiltration at the border, narcotics, cybercrime, or crime against women, criminals have left the police behind. Unless police are two steps ahead of criminals, prevention of crime is impossible. If the police have to be two steps ahead, we have to increase the conviction ratio.”

Unless the basis of investigation is scientific, and unless it is based on forensic science, law enforcers will face difficulties proving their cases in court, he said.

In five years, the Home Minister said, India will have the highest number of forensic science experts, as NFSU campuses are being opened in various parts of the country.

The NFSU, expected to come up in Dharwad, will offer courses related to cybersecurity, digital forensics, artificial intelligence, DNA forensics, food processing, environment forensics, and agriculture forensics.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 19:58 IST
