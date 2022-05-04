National database will help security agencies take quick action against narcotics, arms networks: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Tuesday that his ministry is developing a database “to monitor hawala transactions, terrorist funding, counterfeit currency, narcotics, bomb threats, illegal arms smuggling, and other terrorist activities”.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Bengaluru facility for National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Shah said that the removal of barriers that prevented sharing of critical intelligence data would help security agencies across the states take quick and decisive action against threats.

Shah said: “There is a need for legal and security agencies to have automated, secure and immediate access to information obtained from reliable sources.”

The home minister also advised caution and discretion in using automated intelligence networks for addressing security issues. Shah said that privacy and security of data “is a very serious matter” and proper protocols are needed to prevent “unauthorised access to personal data of any citizen”.

The NATGRID solutions are being made accessible to 11 central agencies and police of all states and Union territories. The network will link user agencies with data holders, giving them access to real-time information needed for intelligence services and investigations, according to NATGRID officials.