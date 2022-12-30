Amit Shah launches Karnataka poll campaign with rally, calls Congress and JD(S) ‘communal, casteist, criminal’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tore into the Congress and the JD(S) and described them as “communal, casteist and criminal” on Friday at a rally in Mandya, which is seen as launching the ruling BJP’s campaign for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls.

At the party’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Mandya, considered a bastion of the JD(S) and the Congress, Shah accused the two parties of hampering the region’s progress with corruption. “We will push Karnataka further into the path of progress. Both the parties are communal, casteist and are filled with criminals,” he said.

“The people of Mandya and the Mysuru region have provided ample opportunities to these two parties. This time, we have to give a majority to the BJP in the region,” Shah said, adding that the parties had done nothing for the region.

The BJP is trying to make inroads into the districts of the region which has a large Vokkaliga population and has traditionally been dominated by the JD(S) and the Congress.

“We have seen their rule. When the Congress comes to power, it becomes an ATM for Delhi. When JD(S) comes to power, it will become the ATM of a family,” he said, referring to the Gandhi family and the Deve Gowda family, respectively.

Shah also talked about the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya and the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI). Announcing January 1, 2024, as the date of the inauguration of the temple, Shah urged the people of the old Mysore region to attend the event in large numbers.

He accused the Congress of delaying the temple construction by “ensuring” that the matter was caught in litigation.

“While Siddaramaiah withdrew cases filed against PFI workers, we banned the organisation and sent them to jail,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also targeted the JD(S) and the Congress and said they had not been able to ensure the people’s welfare despite winning from the region consistently.

“In May 2023, the BJP will definitely return to power. We know the pulse of the people of south Karnataka,” he said, promising to transform the region into “Suvarana (golden) Karnataka”.