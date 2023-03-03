scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Congress can’t be seen even with binoculars, Amit Shah says after Assembly election results

Amit Shah is in poll-bound Karnataka to flag off BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' and address party workers in Bidar district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks at a BJP rally in Bidar, Karnataka. (Twitter/Amit Shah)
A day after the BJP and its allies won the Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday took a dig at the Congress, saying it “could not be seen even with a binocular”. Shah was addressing BJP workers at a rally in Bidar, in poll-Karnataka, to flag off BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra’.

On arriving in Bidar, Shah paid respects at the Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib Gurudwara and flagged off the first ‘Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra’ from Anubhava Mantapa in the state’s Basavakalyan area in Bidar. He then headed to the public meeting at Ther Maidan in Bidar.

Later in the day, Shah will offer prayers at Chennakesava Mandir at Awathi, Devanahalli area in Bengaluru Rural, reported the news agency ANI.

He will later flag off another ‘Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra’ and a public meeting at Govt. College Ground in Devanahalli area in Bengaluru Rural. He will also visit the safe city Command Centre in Bengaluru around 7 pm, and participate in the launch of the Bengaluru safe city project from the Town Hall in the city.

BJP and its allies bagged 32 of the 60 seats in Tripura, overcoming the Left-Congress alliance and the TIPRA Motha.

In Nagaland too, the party retained power with senior alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

In Meghalaya, BJP’s senior ruling ally National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party – both are expected to tie up again after fighting the elections separately.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 14:21 IST
