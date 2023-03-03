Congress can’t be seen even with binoculars, Amit Shah says after Assembly election results

A day after the BJP and its allies won the Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday took a dig at the Congress, saying it “could not be seen even with a binocular”. Shah was addressing BJP workers at a rally in Bidar, in poll-Karnataka, to flag off BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra’.

On arriving in Bidar, Shah paid respects at the Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib Gurudwara and flagged off the first ‘Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra’ from Anubhava Mantapa in the state’s Basavakalyan area in Bidar. He then headed to the public meeting at Ther Maidan in Bidar.

Later in the day, Shah will offer prayers at Chennakesava Mandir at Awathi, Devanahalli area in Bengaluru Rural, reported the news agency ANI.

He will later flag off another ‘Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra’ and a public meeting at Govt. College Ground in Devanahalli area in Bengaluru Rural. He will also visit the safe city Command Centre in Bengaluru around 7 pm, and participate in the launch of the Bengaluru safe city project from the Town Hall in the city.

Addressing BJP Karnataka’s rally at Bidar, the sacred place from which the Lord Basavanna introduced the world to the concept of democracy.

ಜಗತ್ತಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವದ ಪರಿಕಲ್ಪನೆಯನ್ನು ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಿದ ಬಸವಣ್ಣನವರ ಪುಣ್ಯಭೂಮಿ ಬೀದರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ವಿಜಯ ಸಂಕಲ್ಪ ಯಾತ್ರೆ. https://t.co/ikPXaNNKvi — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 3, 2023

BJP and its allies bagged 32 of the 60 seats in Tripura, overcoming the Left-Congress alliance and the TIPRA Motha.

In Nagaland too, the party retained power with senior alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

In Meghalaya, BJP’s senior ruling ally National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party – both are expected to tie up again after fighting the elections separately.