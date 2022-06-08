Amid textbook row, ‘chaddi’ stir: Cong burns, BJP collects

As the Karnataka Congress continues its campaign of burning khaki ‘chaddis (shorts)’ in protests against “saffronisation” of school books in Karnataka, the BJP has launched a counter, and in a similar fashion.

BJP workers On Tuesday went on a door-to-door campaign, collecting used and worn-out shorts and even underwear which they said will be sent to the state Congress office and also Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s home.

Slamming the Congress’s ‘burn the chaddis’ campaign, BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said: “Their (Siddaramaiah’s and the Congress’s) chaddis have become loose and torn and, thus, they are burning them.”

MLC and the state unit chief of the BJP’s SC Morcha, Chalawadi Narayanaswamy said party office-bearers and he will be personally visiting Siddaramaiah’s home to handover the ‘chaddis’ to him.

The ‘chaddi’ came into the spotlight last week when members of the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, held a protest in front of education minister BC Nagesh’s home.

The protesters were demanding a rollback of revisions to school textbooks, calling it an attempt to introduce RSS ideology among students through textbooks.