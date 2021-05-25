Amid spike in Covid cases in rural areas, Karnataka CM to interact with gram panchayats tomorrow

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government has given instructions for micro contaminants in rural areas, Panchayat Development Officers, health officers and police officers of the respective limits have been given the responsibility to contain the spread of the virus in rural areas of the state.

After increasing numbers of fresh Covid-19 cases are being reported from rural areas of Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will interact with select gram panchayats reporting high caseload via video conferencing on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow the Chief Minister will interact with select gram panchayats with high cases, via video conference,” Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

“There is an indication that COVID-19 is coming under control in cities like Bengaluru,but the government’s focus is now on rural areas, and hence district administrations have been given greater responsibility, including, implementation of lockdown locally,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Bommai said the government has given instructions for micro contaminants in rural areas, Panchayat Development Officers, health officers and police officers of the respective limits have been given the responsibility to contain the spread of the virus in rural areas of the state.

The government has asked all district administrations to test primary and secondary contacts of those infected, and provide vitamin and zinc tablets to primary contacts, he explained. Orders also have been issued to ensure that doctors visit rural areas, he added.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 recoveries continue to outnumber fresh infections in Karnataka, as the state on Monday reported 57,333 discharges and 25,311 new cases, the health department said.

The state reported 529 more deaths, taking the toll to 25,811, while the total number of infections in the state stood at 24,50,215. Of the new cases reported Monday, 5,701 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 34,378 discharges and 297 deaths.

As of May 24 evening, cumulatively 24,50,215 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 25,811 deaths and 19,83,948 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,40,435. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.28 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.09 per cent.

Ballari reported 19 deaths, Bengaluru Rural (18), Belagavi (17), Shivamogga (16), Dharwad (15), followed by others. Mysuru accounted for 2,680 fresh cases, Tumakuru 1,662, Hassan 1,156, Uttara Kannada 1,110, followed by others.