Amid lockdown, former CM Kumaraswamy son gets married in ‘simple ceremony’

HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy tied the knot with Revathi, the grandniece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa. (Source: JDS) HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy tied the knot with Revathi, the grandniece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa. (Source: JDS)

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy entered into wedlock on Friday morning. The marriage took place at a farmhouse in the Ramanagara district, about 55 km from Bengaluru. Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda who is Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s grandfather, was also present.

According to JDS sources, the event, held on a 92-acre plot behind Janapada Loka in the Ramanagara district, was attended by around 60 to 70 people.

On Thursday, Kumaraswamy had appealed to his party workers, relatives, and well-wishers not to visit the venue. “It is difficult to maintain social distancing if the event is organised at home in Bengaluru. That’s the reason we are organising the event at our farmhouse in Bidadi in the Ramanagara district. Bengaluru is in the ‘Red Zone’ with maximum COVID-19 cases in the state is also a reason for the shift in the venue,” Kumaraswamy said.

“Once the coronavirus scare comes down, then we will plan and organise a reception in Ramanagara district,” Kumaraswamy said.

The event was attended by Devegowda, Kumaraswamy ‘s brother HD Revanna, and Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Cardiologist, and director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who is married to Deve Gowda’s daughter Anasuya, and other family members.

The wedding venue. (Source: JDS) The wedding venue. (Source: JDS)

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, K C Sadananda, media secretary to Kumaraswamy, said, “adequate social distancing will be maintained at the venue where every person is screened. Sanitisers, and masks are provided to the people who attended the event.”

Earlier, the family had planned to organise a big event with hundreds of guests from Kumaraswamy’s Channapatna constituency and Ramanagara district represented by his wife Anitha. They were expecting guests from neighbouring districts of Mandya and Hassan as well.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy entered politics in 2019, contesting from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. (Source: JDS) Nikhil Kumaraswamy entered politics in 2019, contesting from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. (Source: JDS)

Nikhil Kumaraswamy entered politics in 2019, contesting from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. He, however, lost to Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh. Nikhil is also a film actor. On February 10, he got engaged to Revathi, the grandniece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa, in Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy wanted his son’s wedding to be held in Ramanagara to show his respect and thank the people of the district for giving him life in politics.

