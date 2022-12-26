Amid global Covid-19 surge, circus troupe spreads awareness on Bengaluru streets

Written by Dona Sunny

Just as most people returned to normalcy after several waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, the scientific community has once again sounded an alert in the wake of growing cases of the viral infection in other countries. Taking this message forward during the Christmas-New Year season are members of the popular circus company Rambo Circus. Eleven of its members, including clowns, midgets, a Santa Claus and others, took to the streets of Bengaluru to create awareness on the resurgence of Covid-19.

The team gathered at Anil Kumble circle near MG Road on Friday holding placards saying: ‘Stay Alert, Control the Virus, Save Lives’, ‘Stop the Spread’ and ‘Stop Coronavirus’ along with Christmas and New Year wishes. To draw the crowd’s attention, they also performed various acts like juggling, besides distributing face masks to the public and traffic police officers while reminding everyone not to let their guard down.

The circus community was among the groups that were affected the most by the global pandemic. Biju Prakash, a senior clown with Rambo Circus, said people like him are often treated like clowns even when they are not playing the character. Many have even accused him of scaring young children.

“But these things have not stopped me from working as a clown and spreading smiles as I have been doing it for more than 25 years now,” said Prakash who ran away from his home in Kerala as a boy before reaching Mumbai.

The awareness programme also includes a gymnastic act and sword yoga. The circus company is conducting three shows per day at St John’s Auditorium, Koramangala till January 1. The theatrical show includes sixteen different acts like hula hoop hance, water yoga, comic show, ladder dance,

juggling and many more. Tickets will be available on bookmyshow.com.