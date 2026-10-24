Amid flight cancellations, 600 Umrah pilgrims from Karnataka stranded in Saudi

Nearly 600 Umrah pilgrims from Karnataka are stranded in Saudi Arabia amid flight disruptions, the Karnataka government said on Friday.
In a press release, the government said the Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf Department has been informed that the pilgrims are stranded in the country and it is “closely monitoring the situation”.
“In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flight operations have been disrupted, affecting the return of Indian nationals, including pilgrims from Karnataka. The Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf Department, Government of Karnataka, has informed that nearly 600 Umrah pilgrims from the state are currently stranded in Saudi Arabia,” the press release said.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are coordinating with airlines and tour operators to arrange the return of the affected pilgrims. Both missions have established 24-hour control rooms to assist Indian nationals and are issuing regular advisories on flight disruptions.
The Karnataka government has also activated helplines through the State Emergency Operations Centre and the Haj Department to coordinate assistance for the stranded pilgrims.