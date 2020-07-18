Amid COVID 19 pandemic, govt transfers Bengaluru civic body chief

Former BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, MLA Zameer Ahmed, and others visiting a containment zone. (File Photo) Former BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, MLA Zameer Ahmed, and others visiting a containment zone. (File Photo)

Amid growing number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru, the state government on Saturday transferred the city’s civic body chief.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar was transferred and replaced by N Manjunath Prasad, who was the Principal Secretary of Revenue Department. Prasad has also served as BBMP commissioner earlier.

The transfer comes a day after Anil Kumar made a comment on extending the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kumar said,“The lockdown should be extended for another 15 days to break the cycle of spreading coronavirus.”

#Bengaluru: @BBMPCOMM B H Anil Kumar has been transferred with immediate effect. Revenue principal secretary N Manjunath Prasad is the new BBMP chief. Manjunath Prasad has served as #BBMP commissioner earlier. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/ZHhuyawaBv — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) July 18, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had dismissed requests by the BBMP to extend the lockdown in Bengaluru.

Anil Kumar, an IAS officer of 1987-batch, has been transferred to the post of Additional Chief Secretary to government, Department of Public Enterprises, replacing V Rashmi, who has been posted as secretary to the government, Kannada and Culture Department. Kumar has also served as executive director of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) under the Ministry of Home Affairs and was appointed as BBMP Commissioner in August 2019 replacing Manjunath Prasad.

Manjunath Prasad, an 1994-batch IAS officer, was BBMP commissioner between April 2016 and May 2018 and was transferred by the election commission ahead of the 2018 assembly polls, following a complaint by Karnataka BJP. However, within two months he was reinstated as the BBMP commissioner and served till August 2019. Between 2004 and 2006, Prasad was the district collector of Murshidabad in West Bengal, He was also posted as private secretary to Mamata Banerjee when she was railway minister in 2008 and he has also held various positions in Karnataka.

Prasad, who was working as Principal Secretary (Revenue), will continue to hold the post until further order.

