American tourist alleges sexual assault at Kodagu homestay; owner and employee arrested

The American tourist stayed at a Kodagu homestay for nearly three days after the alleged sexual assault before managing to leave, the police said. (Representational image)

An American tourist was allegedly sexually assaulted at a homestay in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, the police said on Tuesday, adding that two people have been arrested, including the property owner and an employee.

According to the police, the incident took place last week but came to light only after the survivor alerted officials at the United States embassy following her departure from the homestay. Based on the complaint received through the embassy, the Kodagu police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her drink was laced with intoxicants, after which she was assaulted by a staff member at the homestay. She also accused the owner of attempting to suppress the incident and failing to assist her in approaching the authorities. The police said there are indications that the owner may have blocked the Wi-Fi connection at the property, restricting her ability to seek help or communicate with others.