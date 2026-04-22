American tourist alleges sexual assault at Kodagu homestay; owner and employee arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An American tourist was allegedly sexually assaulted at a homestay in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, the police said on Tuesday, adding that two people have been arrested, including the property owner and an employee.
According to the police, the incident took place last week but came to light only after the survivor alerted officials at the United States embassy following her departure from the homestay. Based on the complaint received through the embassy, the Kodagu police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that her drink was laced with intoxicants, after which she was assaulted by a staff member at the homestay. She also accused the owner of attempting to suppress the incident and failing to assist her in approaching the authorities. The police said there are indications that the owner may have blocked the Wi-Fi connection at the property, restricting her ability to seek help or communicate with others.
Investigators said the woman remained at the homestay for nearly three days after the incident before managing to leave, reportedly telling the owner she was travelling to Mysuru. After checking out, she contacted US embassy officials, who then facilitated communication with Indian authorities.
“The incident occurred a week ago. We were alerted after communication from the US embassy, based on which the FIR was registered,” a senior police official said.
The police have identified the prime accused as a homestay employee and a native of Jharkhand, who had been working at the property for the past five years. The owner has been taken into custody for alleged inaction and possible attempts to cover up the crime. Both the accused have been remanded to judicial custody until May 3 by a local court.
Bindu Mani R N, Superintendent of Police, Kodagu, confirmed the arrests and said further investigation, including forensic examination and collection of digital evidence, is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram