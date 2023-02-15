scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

AMCA project reaches Critical Design Review, DRDO seeks sanctioning of the project

A CDR is a technical review to ensure that the system of an aircraft can proceed into fabrication, demonstration and test and can meet performance requirements.

The aircraft has capability to carry air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
AMCA project reaches Critical Design Review, DRDO seeks sanctioning of the project
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has finished the design of the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and will proceed to the next step of Critical Design Review (CDR). A CDR is a technical review to ensure that the system of an aircraft can proceed into fabrication, demonstration and test and can meet performance requirements.

Speaking on the sidelines of Aero India with The Indian Express, a senior DRDO official working on the AMCA project said, “CDR is a step to see if metal cutting, an initial step in the start of the production of an aircraft, can take place. The designing phase of the AMCA is completed and the CDR will be done soon. Once the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) sanctions the AMCA project, we will go ahead to produce five prototypes of the aircraft.”

“Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is our hardware partner in the AMCA project. Digital Flight Control Computers (DFCC) will not be given to us by any country and this is being worked on by them,” the official said. The project cost of AMCA is Rs 15,000 crore.

Last year, a new Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility, constructed at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, which is supporting the Research & Development (R&D) activities for developing Avionics for AMCA was inaugurated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is the design partner of DRDO in the AMCA project. It is the indigenous fifth generation, twin engine fighter aircraft and the specifications are in line with the Fifth Generation aircraft technology with features like stealth, internal weapons, super cruise, serpentine air intake etc. The aircraft has capability to carry air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons.

More from Bangalore

The internal weapons bay of AMCA was also unveiled at the Aero show. Internal weapons bay is a compartment in an aircraft to carry bombs. The HAL’s HLFT-42 trainer aircraft whose scaled model was unveiled at Aero India is said to train the fighter pilots for AMCA.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 20:30 IST
Next Story

Qatar’s emir watches as PSG stumbles in Champions League

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close