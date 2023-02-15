AMCA project reaches Critical Design Review, DRDO seeks sanctioning of the project

Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has finished the design of the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and will proceed to the next step of Critical Design Review (CDR). A CDR is a technical review to ensure that the system of an aircraft can proceed into fabrication, demonstration and test and can meet performance requirements.

Speaking on the sidelines of Aero India with The Indian Express, a senior DRDO official working on the AMCA project said, “CDR is a step to see if metal cutting, an initial step in the start of the production of an aircraft, can take place. The designing phase of the AMCA is completed and the CDR will be done soon. Once the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) sanctions the AMCA project, we will go ahead to produce five prototypes of the aircraft.”

“Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is our hardware partner in the AMCA project. Digital Flight Control Computers (DFCC) will not be given to us by any country and this is being worked on by them,” the official said. The project cost of AMCA is Rs 15,000 crore.

Last year, a new Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility, constructed at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, which is supporting the Research & Development (R&D) activities for developing Avionics for AMCA was inaugurated.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is the design partner of DRDO in the AMCA project. It is the indigenous fifth generation, twin engine fighter aircraft and the specifications are in line with the Fifth Generation aircraft technology with features like stealth, internal weapons, super cruise, serpentine air intake etc. The aircraft has capability to carry air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons.

The internal weapons bay of AMCA was also unveiled at the Aero show. Internal weapons bay is a compartment in an aircraft to carry bombs. The HAL’s HLFT-42 trainer aircraft whose scaled model was unveiled at Aero India is said to train the fighter pilots for AMCA.