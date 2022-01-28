‘Didn’t ask Ambedkar’s portrait to be removed’: Karnataka judge dismisses allegation against him

After Dalit organisations staged protests in parts of Karnataka Thursday over the alleged removal of a portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar from the dais during the Republic Day celebrations in Raichur, Principal District and Sessions Judge Mallikarjuna Gowda dismissed the allegation that he had asked it to be removed.

In a press release, Gowda said the allegations are a form of propaganda against him and he did not cause disrespect to such a great personality.

Various organisations protested after reports that Gowda asked his subordinates to remove the Ambedkar portrait placed next to Mahatma Gandhi a few minutes before the Republic Day celebrations started Wednesday.

“I don’t know why this misinformation about me is being spread. The propaganda is false. I request people to not believe it. Some advocates approached me and demanded that Ambedkar’s portrait be placed next to that of Mahatma Gandhi as per a government order. I told them that the High Court Registrar had informed us in our Leaders Group that the government order was before the full bench (of the High Court) and asked us to wait till the decision was made on the matter and requested them not to force me. We later hoisted the national flag. I have not seen anybody placing Dr. B R Ambedkar’s portrait and removing it. Hiding this fact, (some people) propagated that I had made the removal of Dr B R Ambedkar portrait as a precondition to hoist the flag,” he said.

Meanwhile, High Court registrar general T G Shivashankare Gowda said a report will be obtained on the incident. BJP MLA and former minister Shivanagouda Naik sought action from the high Court and said the incident is painful.