Amazon ordered to pay Rs 94k to Karnataka man for delivering defective iPad

A consumer court in Karnataka recently ordered e-commerce company Amazon to pay a compensation of Rs 94,314 to a man who was delivered a damaged Apple iPad, officials said.

Akash Dubey, 24, a resident of Mysuru, filed a complaint before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission where he stated that in August 2019, he ordered an Apple iPad (11 inch, 64 GB) and an Apple Pencil (second generation) worth Rs 71,915 and Rs 9,399, respectively, from amazon.in. After he received the products, Akash allegedly discovered that both were defective. He soon got replacements, but they too were defective.

He contacted Amazon’s customer care informing them of the issue and sought his money back to which the company’s representative assured that the return process will be started after they send a technician, officials said.

Soon, a technician came and confirmed that the products were damaged at the time of delivery. But Akash’s return pickup was cancelled and his account was kept on hold saying that he violated policy conditions. The company further said they will not pick up the damaged product.

From August 2019, the complainant tried to contact the company continuously over the phone and was told that they will “get back” to him, but no representative contacted the complainant, nor did they respond to his emails.

The commission observed that the opposite party did not present its version or produce any evidence in support of its defence in spite of being given sufficient opportunity. Hence, the allegation of the complainant remained unchallenged. Moreover, from the complaint averments, it is clear that the opposite party sent damaged products to the complainant though the complainant paid the money.

It is a clear case of deficiency of service on the part of the opposite party, and hence he is entitled to relief, said the commission in its order. The commission then ordered the company to pay Rs 94,314 to Akash within a month of the judgment being pronounced.