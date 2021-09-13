Amazon India launches its largest fulfilment centre in Bengaluru

E-commerce giant Amazon India announced on Monday the launch of its largest fulfilment centre in the country, with a storage capacity of more than 2.4 million cubic feet, in Bengaluru.

Amazon India, in a statement, said, “Ahead of the festive season, this significant expansion in infrastructure will give over 42,000 sellers in Karnataka greater than before access to a larger customer base across the country.”

The move is a part of the company’s plans to expand its pan-India fulfilment network to provide a total storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet to its sellers across the country.

The company now has more than 6.5 million cubic feet of storage space spread across its five fulfilment centres.

“This expansion will also create diverse and meaningful work opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds, especially for locals in the nearby regions. These will entail a variety of roles in its operations network, including full time and part time opportunities, with opportunities available to them for training and upskilling,” the statement read.

Prakash Dutta, Amazon India’s vice-president of customer fulfilment operations and supply chain, said, “Karnataka is an important region for us, and we are committed to strengthening the local economy in the state. Our focused investment in infrastructure and technology is a testament to that commitment. With the launch of our largest fulfilment centre in the country, we look forward to creating thousands of more work opportunities with competitive pay. This expansion will provide sellers with closer access to Amazon’s fulfilment offerings, and customers with faster delivery on a wider selection of products.”

The company said that its fulfilment network is designed with state-of-the art technology, efficient building systems to minimise energy usage, and on-site and off-site solar panels to produce solar power. “Most buildings are designed to be net water zero with multiple initiatives such as rainwater collection tanks, recharge wells to replenish water into aquifers and sewage treatment plants to name a few. As an inclusive place to work, fulfilment centres are also being designed to make them accessible to people with disabilities,” the company said.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Karnataka is a land of immense opportunities and innovation. Amazon India’s new investment is a testament to the thriving ecosystem we have built via our business-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, and by nurturing a highly-skilled and talented workforce.”