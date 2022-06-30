Alt News cofounder Zubair brought to Bengaluru, police recover electronic devices from house

Delhi police Thursday flew to Bengaluru along with Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to recover his electronic devices from his residence as part of the probe in a case related to an ‘objectionable tweet’ in 2018.

Zubair, who is a fact checker with Alt News website, was arrested on June 27

Delhi police who reached Bengaluru by 11am were at Zubair’s house for more than two hours with the help of local police in the city. Zubair, a resident of Chinnanna Layout in DJ Halli police limits, was born and brought up in Bengaluru. He also worked here as a software engineer for many years.

Zubair was booked under sections related to promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings after an anonymous Twitter user tagged Delhi police, saying his tweet insulted a Hindu god. He is now in four-day police custody. While the police seized his phone after the arrest, they said the phone had been formatted and contained no data related to the case.

Zubair wore a cap written ERT (Early Response Team) which he launched along with his friends to help people in Bengaluru during Covid-19. The cap was part of the team’s souvenir. All his family members, except father, were present during the search. His father who is ailing from age-related illness was shifted to their relative’s house, said a family friend.

After the search, a family member told The Indian Express that the Delhi police team did not speak or question family members but were busy with the electronic devices. Many of the friends and family members of Zubair were near his residence throughout the raid to mark their support to him. The police later took him to DJ Halli police station where the formalities were finished. The team flew back to Delhi along with Zubair.

The Twitter handle Balajikijaiin, which flagged the 2018 tweet to the Delhi police, has been deleted.