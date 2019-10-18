Alliance Air to operate flights from new Kalaburagi airport to Bengaluru

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, will be the first airline to operate flights from the new Kalaburagi airport to Bengaluru.

According to the airline, flights will be operated from mid-November under the Centre’s UDAN scheme. The dates for the operations will be finalised after the inauguration of the airport.

The Kalaburagi airport in North Karnataka is ready and the state government is trying to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said, “we have already requested the Prime Minister to give time to inaugurate Kalaburagi Airport and I will again remind him about the invitation.”

Alliance Air also plans to launch a flight connecting Hubballi with Hyderabad by November-end. “We plan to launch the first flight from Kalaburagi airport from November. This will be the first time Kalaburagi will get connected to Bengaluru by air,” said Alliance Air Chief Executive Officer C S Subbiah.

The Kalaburagi airport was constructed under Public-Private Partnership at a cost of Rs 175.5 crore and will now connect Bengaluru with the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. In August 2018, a trial landing was successfully conducted on the Kalaburagi airport runway.

On August 24, the Kalaburagi airport was formally handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for commercial operations under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The Karnataka government cleared the Kalaburagi greenfield airport project in March 2007. The work started on the public-private partnership by Gulbarga Airport Developers Limited (GADL), a consortium of Maytas Infra Ltd, NCC Infra Holdings & VIE India. The airport was scheduled to be completed in 2012.

After an investment of Rs 25 crore, Gulbarga Airport Developers Limited could not complete the work. The state government terminated the contract in 2014. The responsibility of completing the work was then entrusted to the State Public Works Department with technical guidance from RITES India Pvt Ltd.