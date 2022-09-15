Allergic to dogs, woman and daughter die by suicide after in-laws deny to give away pet

A 36-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter were found dead inside their room in Bengaluru Monday allegedly after her husband and in-laws refused to give away the pet dog despite doctors advising her to stay away from dogs due to an allergy. The police said the woman was depressed and prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide.

The deceased were identified as Divya R (36) and daughter Hrudaya S (13), residents of HBR Layout in Banaswadi, east Bengaluru. Divya was a homemaker while her daughter was studying in Class VI. A case of abetment to suicide has been filed at the Govindpura police station against Divya’s husband Srinivas, mother-in-law Vasanth and father-in-law Janardharn. Srinivas was arrested and later sent to judicial custody.

Sources in the police said Divya’s father Raman M K alleged that she was suffering from breathing problems for the past few years and also had skin allergy. The doctor she consulted had insisted her to stay away from dogs as it was needed to improve her health conditions.

Divya had requested her husband and her in-laws to give away their pet dog to someone but the family members refused to listen and reportedly said the dog cannot affect her health. In the past too Divya had threatened to kill herself but her husband and in-laws took no step.

Divya’s father in the complaint said that on Monday, there was a verbal exchange between Divya and her in-laws over the issue and she went inside her room with her daughter. She the locked the door from inside and when she did not come out for long, the in-laws checked through the window and found the duo had died by suicide.