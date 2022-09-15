scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Allergic to dogs, woman and daughter die by suicide after in-laws deny to give away pet

The police said the woman was depressed and prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide.

The deceased were identified as Divya R (36) and daughter Hrudaya S (13), residents of HBR Layout in Banaswadi, east Bengaluru.

A 36-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter were found dead inside their room in Bengaluru Monday allegedly after her husband and in-laws refused to give away the pet dog despite doctors advising her to stay away from dogs due to an allergy. The police said the woman was depressed and prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide.

The deceased were identified as Divya R (36) and daughter Hrudaya S (13), residents of HBR Layout in Banaswadi, east Bengaluru. Divya was a homemaker while her daughter was studying in Class VI. A case of abetment to suicide has been filed at the Govindpura police station against Divya’s husband Srinivas, mother-in-law Vasanth and father-in-law Janardharn. Srinivas was arrested and later sent to judicial custody.

Sources in the police said Divya’s father Raman M K alleged that she was suffering from breathing problems for the past few years and also had skin allergy. The doctor she consulted had insisted her to stay away from dogs as it was needed to improve her health conditions.

Divya had requested her husband and her in-laws to give away their pet dog to someone but the family members refused to listen and reportedly said the dog cannot affect her health. In the past too Divya had threatened to kill herself but her husband and in-laws took no step.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings

Divya’s father in the complaint said that on Monday, there was a verbal exchange between Divya and her in-laws over the issue and she went inside her room with her daughter. She the locked the door from inside and when she did not come out for long, the in-laws checked through the window and found the duo had died by suicide.

More from Bangalore

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 04:10:32 pm
Next Story

Chennai’s Sunday burglar arrested after two years: police

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement