All you need to know about New Year celebration curbs in Bengaluru

In view of the New Year’s eve celebrations, the Bengaluru police on Thursday said that there would be a strict crackdown on molesters, drug suppliers, traffic violators and other miscreants on December 31. The officials would focus more on ensuring safety of women and children.

Announcing a slew of safety and security measures, Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said that restaurants, pubs, resorts, hotels will be allowed to conduct New Year celebrations only till 1am and those violating the deadline will be booked.

The officer said that around 5,200 civil police personnel, apart from 4,000 traffic police personnel, will be deployed to control the movement of party revellers and commuters across the city. Additional CCTV cameras and 20 drone cameras will be installed for the purpose.

The police commissioner also said that ensure the safety of women, the police department has set up ‘Women safety Island’ in critical places in the city which will be guarded by women police personnel. In addition, watch towers guarded by police personnel will be set up at places where huge gatherings are expected.

Reddy said, “Our priority is to ensure women and children safety and crackdown on miscreants who indulge in molesting and physical abuse. For easy identification, we have also directed all restaurants, pubs, hotels to scan the guests with their masks off. Besides, if people witness any sort of illegal activities such as supply of drugs, other banned products and unattended objects, they are directed to inform the local police personnel or report it by dialing 112.”

As for the traffic restrictions, the traffic police department has decided to restrict and regulate the movement of vehicular traffic and parking of vehicles on MG Road, Brigade Road , Church Street, St Marks Road, Rest House Road and Residency Road on the night intervening between December 31 and January 1.

There will be no entry for vehicles, except police vehicles and vehicles of essential services on duty, from any direction from 8 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1 on MG Road, from Anil Kumble junction up to the junction on Residency Road near the Mayo Hall; Brigade Road, from Cauvery Emporium Jn. up to the Opera Junction; Church Street up to the junction of Museum road; Museum road, from its junction with MG Road upto its junction at Old Madras Bank road; Rest House road, from its junction on Museum road up to its junction on Brigade Road and Residency Cross Road up to MG Road (Shankarnag Theatre junction).

Parking of all types of vehicles, except police vehicles and vehicles of essential services, is prohibited from 2 pm to 3 am on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Rest House Road and Museum Road. Violators will be fined, in case they fail to remove their parked vehicles by 4pm.

On Brigade Road, pedestrians can walk from MG Road junction to Opera Junction and walking in the opposite direction is prohibited. If they want to come to MG Road they can do so by proceeding via Residency Road cross (near Shankarnag Theatre cross). Movement of vehicles on the flyovers (except the Hebbal flyover towards the airport) will be closed from 9 pm till 6 am, to avoid accidents, crashes etc.

The traffic police department has also appealed to individuals who would be driving vehicles to abstain from consuming alcohol and ensure that his or her group travels in the car or two-wheeler safely without hassles. The traffic department will also be conducting a drive against drunken driving throughout the night.

“Road users or motorcyclists who cause inconvenience to the public by indulging in rash and negligent driving or those who try wheeling/drag racing will be dealt with sternly. People are requested to contact the Police helpline No. 112 in case they come across any such situations,” Traffic Commissioner Dr M A Saleem said.

Around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for crowd control measures in key areas like Brigade Road, MG Road, and Residency Road, and around 2,500 police personnel in areas like Koramangala, Indiranagar, and Whitefield.

As a precautionary measure, the police department and the Central Crime Branch authorities cracked down on drug peddlers in December through special investigations. A total of 637 accused, including six international peddlers, have been arrested and a total of 344.73 kg of drugs have been seized and 547 cases have been registered so far.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture of the Central Government and Karnataka government, has announced that Metro train services in the city on the eve of New Year will operate till 2am on January 1, in accordance with the city police department’s rules.

Anjum Parvez, managing director of BMRCL, stated that the last train will leave the terminal stations from 1.15am or 1.30 am and reach the respective destinations by 2 am. The BMRCL has extended one hour more to facilitate travel for party revellers who have been directed by the police department to wrap up celebrations by 1am.