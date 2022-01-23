All-party meet in Feb to discuss inter-state water disputes: Karnataka CM

An all-party meeting would be convened in Karnataka to discuss inter-state water disputes in the first week of February, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Speaking to media persons after a video conference on inter-state water disputes with his ministerial colleagues, legal experts and senior counsels who represent the state in the water disputes before the courts, Bommai said Saturday that the meeting discussed disputes related to the Krishna, Cauvery river basins and the Mahadayi project which are before the courts. Another video conference would be conducted to discuss all these issues by the end of January.

“We will discuss with legal counsels, our Water Resources Minister and Law Minister about the progress of the legal fight so far. How we should move ahead. What measures need to be taken to implement the projects in the interest of the state. Some cases are at a crucial stage, so we need to discuss once again with legal experts and leaders of the Opposition. We will formulate our stand after discussing all these issues at an all-party meeting to be held in the first week of February,” the chief minister said.

Replying to a question on Tamil Nadu trying to implement the Hogenakkal-2 project as a counter to the Mekedatu project, Bommai said, “As a government we have faced such challenges in the past too. Karnataka has already opposed Hogenakkal-2 and river interlinking projects of Tamil Nadu and we have filed a petition before the Supreme Court as well. We have appealed to the Central Water Commission not to approve these projects. We are putting up a strong legal fight.”

Water Resources Minister Govind Karajol, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi, and senior advocates Shyam Diwan and Mohan Kataraki participated in the virtual meeting.