Two ALH-Mark-III helicopters inducted into Indian Coast Guard

Two Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mark-III made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were inducted into the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) here on Wednesday. The choppers will be stationed at the Coast Guard Aviation squadron in Kochi. The ICG said that these choppers were the ninth and tenth in the series of 16 ALH.

The HAL is in the process of producing and delivering helicopters to the Coast Guard for four bases at Porbandar, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi and Chennai. Eight helicopters have already been supplied to two ICG bases at Bhubaneswar and Porbandar.

ALH MK-IIl is equipped with surveillance radar, electro optic pod, medical intensive care unit, high-intensity searchlight, infrared suppressor, heavy machine gun, glass cockpit and is powered by two Shakti engines.

“The ICG has acquired these ALH MK III helicopters for diversified roles that include maritime surveillance, search and rescue, medical evacuation, logistics support to ships and interdiction which makes ALH the best flying machine for specific missions,” an HAL official said.

The major variants of Dhruv are classified as Dhruv Mark-1, Mark-II, Mark-III and Mark-IV.