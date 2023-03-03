Alcoholic man in Bengaluru poisons wife, two daughters to death, attempts suicide

A 32-year-old man in Bengaluru has allegedly killed his wife and two young daughters by mixing poison in their food and later attempted suicide, the police said.

“The deceased are Vijaya, 28, Nisha, 7, and Diksha, 5, residents of Konanakunte in Bengaluru. The accused, Nagendra, is undergoing treatment in a hospital,” said an officer.

The police said that Nagendra was an alcoholic and there were frequent fights between the couple who got married in 2014. Vijaya worked as a helper at a medical shop.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Thursday afternoon when Vijaya brother Shashikumar broke open the door as there was no response from inside and found his sister and two children lying unconscious.

Though they were rushed to hospital, the three were pronounced dead on arrival, they said.

According to Shashikumar, Nagendra was unemployed and suffered from cancer. “Vijaya was the breadwinner of the family and paid for Nagendra’s medical expenses. Nagendra, an alcoholic, also consumed marijuana. Nagendra frequently thrashed his wife for money, and Vijaya had complained to the police on several occasions,” Shashikumar said.

The Konanakunte police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) and will interrogate Nagendra after getting medical clearance from doctors.

“The couple used to fight over domestic issues and my daughter was feeding the entire family. We also helped her in whatever ways we could. Every night, Nagendra used to consume alcohol and physically abuse my daughter. She told me that she wanted to stay separated from her husband. But I persuaded her to stick on as society ill-treats divorced women. Now, I have lost my daughter and grandchildren,” said Sakamma, Vijaya’s mother.