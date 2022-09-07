scorecardresearch
Father of woman electrocuted on flooded Bengaluru road: we lost pillar of our family

Somashekar has filed a negligence complaint against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bescom, which said no electrical wire had been found at the accident site.

Akhila was taken to hospital by her colleague Subramanya, who was riding a motorcycle behind her. (File)

“She was the pillar of our family. It will be very hard to accept that we have lost her”, said Somashekar, father of 23-year-old Akhila, who was electrocuted while navigating a flooded road in Bengaluru.

Tragedy struck around 9.30pm on Monday, when the B Com graduate who worked at a dance school was returning home. Her scooter broke down and she lost balance and fell into the water on the road between Varthur Kodi and Kundalahalli. She was electrocuted as she held on to a hoarding installed on the divider.

Somashekar had called Akhila an hour before the incident. “I had called her around 8.15pm and she told me that she would come home once the rain stopped. I told her to be careful and we lost her. No parents should go through this pain. She had just started dreaming of keeping the family happy by earning money,” said the father.

Somashekar, a part-time gardener who also rears cows, has a married elder daughter and a physically challenged son.

Akhila was taken to hospital by her colleague Subramanya, who was riding a motorcycle behind her. But they reached the hospital late because of the flooding. Somashekar said no passerby had helped his daughter.

Officers of the fire and department and rescue teams Tuesday rely on tractors and rescue boats to evacuate residents stranded in flooded homes in Rainbow Drive Layout in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

Akhila’s mother Padma said she was a bright student. “We received a call from Subramanya. But by the time we reached the hospital, she was no more… All our hopes vanished in a minute,” she said.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited said no Bescom wire had been found around the hoarding, which it said belonged to GS Media, Siddapura.

“Soon after they received a call from the public, power supply was disconnected by tripping the feeder at the substation and Bescom officials rushed to the spot. There was no Bescom wire found around the hoarding. Locals said she was shifted to a nearby hospital.” Bescom said in a statement.

Somashekar filed a complaint against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bescom stating that their negligence had led to his daughter’s death.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:32:45 pm
