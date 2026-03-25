Ajit Pawar plane crash: Bengaluru police transfer nephew Rohit Pawar’s ‘murder’ Zero FIR to Maharashtra

Rohit Pawar also raised concerns over weather and landing conditions, pointing to discrepancies in visibility at the time. (Express Photo)

A Zero FIR alleging a criminal conspiracy behind the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, registered at a police station in Bengaluru on a complaint by his nephew and MLA Rohit Pawar, has been transferred to the Maharashtra Police for further investigation.

According to the police, the FIR, registered on March 23 at the High Grounds Police Station, was transferred to the Baramati Rural police in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar and four others were killed on January 28, 2026, when a Bombardier Learjet 45 (VT-SSK), operated by VSR Ventures Private Limited, crashed near Baramati airport in Pune district while flying from Mumbai.