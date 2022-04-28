In Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep national language row, Karnataka CM backs Kannada star

Wading into the row over actor Ajay Devgn declaring Hindi as the country’s “national language” during a Twitter exchange with Kannada star Kichha Sudeep, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday came out in support of the latter saying “our states were formed because of languages”.

Sudeep said that Hindi is “no longer a national language”, owing to the success of South Indian films. And Ajay Devgn hit back on Twitter, asking why the south industries dub films in Hindi then.

Bommai, supporting Sudeep’s statement, told reporters in Hubballi: “Regional languages are important and the respective states follow their regional language that what Sudeep said and he is right. Everyone should respect this.”

Speaking at KGF 2’s success event, Sudeep said: “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today, we are making films that are going everywhere.”

Devgn, who has a movie to promote, tweeted in Hindi, “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

Sudeep replied that his words had been misconstrued. “And sir, I did understand the text you sent in Hindi. That’s only because we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir, but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in Kannada!! Don’t we too belong to India, sir,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has also reacted to the incident saying Hindi “was never and will never be” India’s national language. “I am proud to be a Kannadiga,it is the duty of every Indian to respect the linguistic diversity of the country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of,” Siddaramaiah said.