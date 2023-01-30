AISA screens BBC documentary on PM Modi in Bengaluru, students of various colleges participate

The All India Students Association (AISA) held a screening of the BBC documentary related to the 2002 Gujarat riots in the central business district of Bengaluru, which was attended by nearly 45 students from various colleges in the city.

This came after the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, was blocked by the Centre using the emergency provisions of the Information Technology Rules, 2021. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had directed YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the BBC documentary, which focuses on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then-state government’s response to the 2002 Gujarat riots. The government’s directions to block it had drawn a sharp response from Opposition parties which said it was “censorship”.

AISA, which had issued invitations on various social media platforms about the screening of the BBC documentary, also organised a discussion on the rise of communalism in Indian society after the event held on Saturday night.

Kishan Devaiah, AISA, Karnataka state convener, confirmed to The Indian Express about the screening and said it was a successful event. He said, “A lot of students from various colleges participated in the event. The screening went smoothly with good participation,” he added.

According to an AISA source, students from various colleges including Christ College, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Azim Premji University, St Joseph’s, and other colleges had participated in the event.

According to sources in the police, no complaint has been filed against the screening and those in the higher education department said they will not approach the police or anyone in this regard as the BBC documentary was not screened inside any college or university campus.

Screenings of India: The Modi Question have been held across the country, including at Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital and at Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).