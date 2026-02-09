Flyer’s delight: Catch an airport bus right outside your nearest Namma Metro station in Bengaluru

The BMTC has also introduced 10 new bus stops near Namma Metro stations on the Purple and Green Lines.

By: Express News Service
4 min readBengaluruFeb 9, 2026 11:36 AM IST
Bengaluru Metro trainAirport buses will now have stops at all Bengaluru Metro stations (File photo).
To improve accessibility of public transport, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) have introduced stops for airport buses at all metro stations, according to a BMRCL statement Saturday.

“For the convenience of Metro commuters travelling to Kempegowda International Airport, BMTC Vayuvajra (Airport) bus stops have been provided at all Metro stations along the route,” it said

In addition to bus stops at metro stations for Bengaluru airport buses, the BMRCL, BMTC, and the Bengaluru traffic police have coordinated to add 10 new bus stops near metro stations in the city as part of an initiative to integrate public transport systems and make public transport more accessible and seamless.

Since BMTC bus stops were earlier located far from metro stations, the BMRCL, BMTC, and Bengaluru traffic police conducted joint inspections to improve last-mile connectivity in the city.

“Based on this, BMTC has introduced new bus stops close to Metro stations with effect from 05.02.2026 on the Purple Line (Whitefield to Challaghatta) and the Green Line (Madavara to Silk Institute),” the BMRCL said in the statement.

“For all other Metro stations, BMTC bus stops are already available within 100 meters of the station, or new stops could not be provided due to space constraints,” the BMRCL said.

10 new bus stops

Purple Line

1. Trinity Metro Station: Near the ‘B’ entrance (opposite Hotel Oberoi) for passengers travelling from M G Road towards Halasuru.

2. Hoodi: Near the ‘B’ entrance (opposite D’Mart) for passengers travelling from Seetharamapalya towards Garudacharpalya.

Green Line

1. Manjunathanagar: Below the Metro station near the ‘A’ entrance for passengers travelling from Chikkabidarakallu towards Nagasandra.

2. Peenya: Opposite to the Metro station on the service road for passengers travelling from Goraguntepalya towards Peenya Industrial Area. Another new bus stop has been provided below the Metro station near the ‘B’ entrance for passengers travelling from Peenya Industrial Area towards Goraguntepalya.

3. Lalbagh: Next to the Metro station near the ‘B’ entrance for passengers travelling from South End Circle towards National College.

4. South End Circle: Provided before the Metro station near the ‘A’ entrance for passengers travelling from Lalbagh towards Jayanagar.

5. Jaya Prakash Nagar: A new bus stop has been provided opposite the Metro station near the ‘C’ entrance for passengers travelling from Banashankari towards Yelachenahalli. Another new bus stop has been provided below the Metro station near the ‘D’ entrance for passengers travelling from Yelachenahalli towards Banashankari.

6. Konanakunte Cross A new bus stop has been provided near the ‘A’ entrance (Pillar No. 147) for passengers travelling from Doddakallasandra towards Yelachenahalli. Another new bus stop has been provided near the ‘B’ entrance (Pillar No. 148) for passengers travelling from Yelachenahalli towards Doddakallasandra.

7. Vajarahalli: A new bus stop has been provided below the Metro station near the ‘B’ entrance for passengers travelling from Thalaghattapura towards Doddakallasandra. Another new bus stop has been provided near the ‘A’ entrance for passengers travelling from Doddakallasandra towards Thalaghattapura.

8. Thalaghattapura: A new bus stop has been provided near the ‘B’ entrance for passengers travelling from the Silk Institute towards Vajarahalli. Another new bus stop has been provided below the Metro station near the ‘A’ entrance for passengers travelling from Vajarahalli towards Silk Institute.

Live Blog
