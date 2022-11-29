Air India to resume nonstop flights between US and Bengaluru from December 2

Air India is all set to resume its non stop flight operations between Bengaluru and San Fransico (SF) from December 2, almost eight months after it suspended the operations due to Covid-19 restrictions and due to poor demand among passengers during the course of the pandemic.

This will be Air India’s longest route covering a distance of 14,000 km and the longest flight to and from India. The airlines will operate a 238-seater Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft.

The new non-stop service is expected to meet the demand of corporate customers for travel to SFO and adjoining areas in the US.

Air India is expected to operate three weekly flights between Bengaluru and San Francisco. Flight AI175 will take off from Bengaluru at 2:20 pm on December 2 and is expected to cover 14,000 km in 16 hours and 10 minutes. Meanwhile, on the same day, AI176 will take off from San Francisco at 9 pm and is expected to take around 17 hours and 55 minutes to reach Bengaluru. As per the Air India website, economy class tickets from Bengaluru to San Fransico are priced at Rs 95,950 and business class is priced at Rs 299,092.

The service was inaugurated during the Covid-19 pandemic on January 10, 2021. The flight took off from San Francisco with four women pilots, 12 cabin crew members and 238 passengers. It covered a distance of almost 14,000 km on the Atlantic route that had it fly over the North Pole.