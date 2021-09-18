Bengaluru: Air India flight develops technical snag before take-off, delayed by 5 hours

A Delhi-bound Air India flight developed a technical snag in its wheels only minutes before take-off at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Saturday. As many as 242 passengers, who were on board, were deplaned safely and had to wait for more than five hours before they could make their journey.

Sources in KIA said that the incident took place when Air India flight AI-505 from Bengaluru to Delhi was scheduled to take off at 10.25 am with 242 passengers and nine crew members. Minutes before take-off, the pilots discovered technical problems with the wheels and all the passengers were deplaned, averting a possible tragedy.

Air India sources said that the flight was delayed by 5 hours and 28 minutes. All the passengers were taken to the waiting area and provided refreshments, they added.

The flight took off at 3.46 pm with all passengers and crew on board.

Initially scheduled to reach Delhi airport at 1.10 pm, the flight landed at 6.33 pm following the delayed take-off, the sources added.