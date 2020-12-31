Air India first direct flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco from Jan 11

An Air India Ltd. aircraft prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 10, 2017. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Air India will commence non-stop flights from Bengaluru to San Francisco starting from January 11, 2021.

The flight AI-175 from Bengaluru to San Francisco will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft on Mondays and Thursdays, according to Air India. The flight will depart Bengaluru at 2.30 pm and arrive in San Francisco at 5 pm local time on the same day.

The new non-stop service is expected to meet the demand of corporate customers for travel to San Francisco and adjoining areas in the US. “Passengers from Bengaluru will enjoy huge benefits travelling to San Francisco as this will enable faster and easier connections,” Air India said in a statement.

The return flight AI-176 from San Francisco to Bengaluru will operate on Saturdays and Tuesdays, leaving San Francisco at 8.30 pm (local time) to arrive in Bengaluru at 2.30 am+1 hours.

Bengaluru and San Francisco are ranked first and second, respectively, among the World’s top 45 digitally advanced cities.

At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark.