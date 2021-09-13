scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Air India flight with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje onboard faces technical snag

The Air India flight returned to the parking bay just before taking off following a technical problem.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
September 13, 2021 7:18:42 am
Air India later arranged another flight to Hyderabad for its passengers. (File photo)

A Hyderabad-bound flight from Bengaluru Sunday returned to the runway minutes before take off following a technical problem.

Air India flight 9I 517 was scheduled to departure from Bengaluru on Sunday at 6.45 pm and reach its destination Hyderabad at 8.15 pm.

But the flight returned to the parking bay just before taking off following a technical problem.

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, was among the passengers onboard the flight.

As she is a Union Minister, airlines authorities reached out to her and requested her to deboard and wait in the VIP longue till further arrangements were made.

Air India later arranged another flight to Hyderabad for its passengers.

