Air India announces first direct flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco

Air India has opened ticket booking for San Francisco from Bengaluru starting from Wednesday.

Passengers from Bengaluru airport can soon fly non-stop to San Francisco as India’s national carrier Air India on Wednesday announced a direct flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco. The new flight, which will be operated twice-weekly, is scheduled to commence from January 11, 2021.

“This would be the first non-stop flight between Bengaluru and the United States, connecting the world’s two tech hubs – the original Silicon Valley and the Silicon Valley of India,” Bengaluru International Airport Limited(BIAL) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Air India has opened ticket booking starting from Wednesday. BIAL further said that the first non-stop flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco is a significant milestone for Kempegowda International Airport Airport in Bengaluru and will transform it as the new gateway to India.

“This will tremendously help passengers, enabling faster and easier access to cities on the West Coast of the United States,” BIAL added.

The new non-stop service is expected to meet the demand of corporate customers for travel to San Francisco and adjoining areas in the US.

Air India plans to operate a 238-seater Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft, to serve the largest unserved international origin/destination market for Bengaluru Airport.

Bengaluru and San Francisco are ranked first and second, respectively, among the World’s top 45 digitally advanced cities.

“The new route sets two records – it would be Air India’s longest route at 14,000+ km (8,698 miles) and longest flight to and from India (over 16 hours),” BIAL said.

