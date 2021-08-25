Air Chief Marshal visits IAF establishments at DRDO and HAL in Bengaluru

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), visited Indian Air Force (IAF) units, flight test establishments and facilities of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at Bengaluru on August 23 and 24.

“During his visit to the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), the air chief was given an overview of the ongoing projects and briefed on the progress of operational trials. Bhadauria lauded ASTE’s achievements and re-emphasised the need for staying ahead of the curve in order to leverage its expertise in delivering the requirements of IAF Operational units,” an official defence statement said.

The chief of air staff also visited the Software Development Institute (SDI), a unit tasked with undertaking development of avionics software. He noted that the sustained focus on critical projects by the institute had contributed significantly in increasing the operational and functional capability of IAF.

The air chief outlined his vision for SDI to move towards software indigenisation for integration of various weapons on IAF aircraft and achieving self-reliance in enhancing combat potential.

He underscored the crucial role of DRDO and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in furthering the shared goal of building an indigenous aviation industry capable of meeting future requirements.

The IAF chief also flew a sortie in the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.