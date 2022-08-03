Struck by lightning, Hyderabad-bound Air Asia flight returns to Bengaluru airport safely

The Air Asia flight landed safely and noone was injured during the incident. (File Photo)

A Hyderabad-bound Air Asia flight was struck by lightning mid-air and returned to Bengaluru airport on Tuesday morning. The flight landed safely and no one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson of Air Asia said, “Air Asia India flight, I5-1576, operating from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, returned to Bengaluru due to air traffic congestion caused by inclement weather. Post-flight inspection revealed that the aircraft had encountered a lightning strike. Lightning strikes although rare, do occur, and aircraft are safeguarded against strikes which do not pose a risk.”