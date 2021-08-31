Case registered against 300 AIMIM workers for ‘violating’ Covid protocols in Belagavi

Police have registered a case against 300 party workers of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols during party leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s visit to Belagavi on Monday.

The AIMIM leader had come to Belagavi for a campaign rally for his party candidates ahead of the upcoming corporation elections.

On Tuesday, a case was registered against Owaisi’s supporters under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, apart from other IPC sections based on a complaint by Sripad Kulkarni, who is a nodal officer from the health department for Covid management, the police said.

The police added that AIMIM party workers violated Covid safety protocols while campaigning in Belagavi city on Monday.

The city municipal corporation polls for 58 wards in Belagavi is scheduled to be held on September 3. Votes will be counted on September 6.

Owaisi had visited the city to campaign ahead of the municipal corporation polls for which the AIMIM has fielded six candidates.

“The number of campaigners was above the prescribed limit. AIMIM party workers did not follow social distancing norms. Many workers were not wearing masks and failed to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour during their campaign,” cops said.

Apart from AIMIM, Congress, BJP and the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti(MES)-Shiv Sena alliance (all are independent candidates since MES is not a recognised party), Aam Aadmi Party and Janata Dal (Secular) have also put up their candidates for the polls to the municipal corporation body.