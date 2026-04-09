AI, machine learning a reality in space missions, not just theory: Isro chairman Narayanan

The Isro chairman said AI, machine learning, cybersecurity in space, and cloud-based systems are among the key topics of discussion at the 2026 SMOPS conference. (Express Photo)

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Chairman Dr V Narayanan said on Wednesday that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, once largely theoretical in the context of space missions 15 years ago, have now become essential.

While speaking at the opening of the second edition of the International Conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations (SMOPS) organised by Isro, Narayanan said, “Ten to 15 years ago Artificial Intelligence and machine learning used to be a theoretical subject, but today it is the need of the hour”.

The Isro chairman said that with new-age computing technologies playing an increasingly central role in space mission engineering, AI, machine learning, cybersecurity in space, and cloud-based systems are among the key topics of discussion at the 2026 SMOPS conference.