AI, machine learning a reality in space missions, not just theory: Isro chairman Narayanan

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Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Chairman Dr V Narayanan said on Wednesday that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, once largely theoretical in the context of space missions 15 years ago, have now become essential.
While speaking at the opening of the second edition of the International Conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations (SMOPS) organised by Isro, Narayanan said, “Ten to 15 years ago Artificial Intelligence and machine learning used to be a theoretical subject, but today it is the need of the hour”.
The Isro chairman said that with new-age computing technologies playing an increasingly central role in space mission engineering, AI, machine learning, cybersecurity in space, and cloud-based systems are among the key topics of discussion at the 2026 SMOPS conference.
According to Isro officials, the pivotal role of AI and Machine Learning (ML) “in enabling more autonomous and efficient mission operations with human-machine synergy” would be a key subject across the sessions at the conference.
The space agency used AI and machine learning systems during its successful Chandrayaan 3 mission, which culminated in a soft landing on the moon on August 23, 2023. The Chandrayaan 3 lander had built-in sensors and cameras to determine its location and speed, facilitating a soft, safe landing.
Isro is currently reviewing recent setbacks in its primary launch vehicle, the PSLV, which experienced two failures during the 2025–26 period. At the same time, it is preparing for the first of three uncrewed crew module missions as part of the lead-up to Gaganyaan, India’s maiden human spaceflight programme.
“On April 12, 1961, which is 65 years ago, Yuri Gagarin became the first man to go to space and return safely. On April 2 this year, the Artemis II mission took four astronauts near the moon after 50 years. I am sure it will be a perfectly successful mission which returns safely, leading to Artemis III for a landing on the moon,” Narayanan said.
“To our credit, just before SMOPS 2023, we were working on the Chandrayaan 3 mission. Today we are at this conference before the first uncrewed mission. When we talk about Gaganyaan, there is a lot of involvement of the Spacecraft Mission Operations community,” Narayanan said.
“Mission operations are a very important activity in any space mission. The launch vehicle (rocket) has to work for only 20 to 25 minutes, but this mission operation activity has to continue for a long time. When you talk about a communication satellite, it is 15 years of continuous operation,” he said.
The theme of the second edition of the International SMOPs Conference is “Innovative Operations for Smart and Sustainable Space Mission Management – Next Generation”. The conference is organised by Isro, the Astronautical Society of India (ASI), and the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA).
The conference will also cover topics such as mission design, automation, large-constellation management, human spaceflight missions, space robotics, space policy, and lunar and interplanetary exploration.
Domain experts from the European Space Agency (ESA), Centre national d’études spatiales (CNES), German Aerospace Center (DLR), IBMP, Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute (IKI), Nasa, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), non-profit organisation CelesTrak, European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), French satellite operator Eutelsat, the Netherlands’ TU Delft, and Canada are among the speakers and panellists.
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