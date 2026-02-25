AI in water management: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board chief only Indian selected by SWAN

Ram Prasath Manohar, chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), has been selected as a member of the fifth Senior Utility Advisory Group (UAG) of The Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN). He is the only Indian to be part of the global non-profit working on digital transformation in the water sector.

SWAN said it selected global SWAN utility experts from India, Australia, Canada, Portugal, Brazil, and the US. “UAG Members will collaborate by exploring concrete utility challenges, uncovering regional trends, and identifying strategic research priorities. Selected based on their extensive industry contributions and leadership experience, this cohort will support SWAN’s future planning, review current global initiatives and research outputs, as well as share utility-centric input to drive continued value for SWAN’s rapidly growing smart water ecosystem,” it said in a statement.

Manohar said, “I personally love the vision of SWAN and its role in shaping the future of smart water globally. I look forward to working closely with the UAG to drive meaningful collaboration and practical solutions to the complex water challenges we face today.”

The other members are Zonetta E English, Strategic Initiatives & Project Director – Louisville MSD (US); David Hughes-Owen, CEO – Busselton Water (Australia); Joana Araújo, Operations Management Centre Coordinator – Águas e Energia do Porto (Portugal); Arash Farajian, Manager, Field Innovation Team – Toronto Water (Canada), and Denis Maia, Chief Customer and Technology Officer – Sabesp (Brazil)

Manohar further said, “The BWSSB has successfully adopted world-class, AI-driven technologies to elevate the city’s infrastructure. I dedicate this milestone to the relentless efforts of the BWSSB technical team and staff, who execute these visionary technological projects daily to serve the citizens of Bengaluru.”

Manohar’s inclusion comes after recent artificial intelligence, robot deployment, and data-driven initiatives at the BWSSB. He said the deployment AI tools in water pumping stations and sewage treatment plants saved Rs 40 crore annually by preventing leakage. The BWSSB has also deployed AI-enabled internet-of-things sensors to monitor groundwater levels in about 40 lakes in Bengaluru in real time.

New robotic technology

Recently, the BWSSB has deployed its newly introduced advanced robotic technology to identify the source of drinking water contamination on 3rd B Main Road in Lingarajapuram’s KSFC Layout. The technology not only reduced the time to identify the source but also prevented much digging of the road to find the leakage.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar congratulated Manohar on X.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, BWSSB, on being appointed to the 5th Senior Utility Advisory Group of the Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN). As the only utility head from India selected to this global body, serving alongside leaders from Australia, Canada, Portugal, Brazil and the United States, this is a proud moment for Karnataka.

This recognition reflects Bengaluru’s pioneering work in AI-driven and data-based water management, strengthening sustainable urban governance. Wishing him great success in contributing to global water innovation,” Siddaramaiah wrote.

“Congratulations to BWSSB Chairman Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar @PrasathIas on his selection to the Global Senior Utility Advisory Group of the Smart Water Networks Forum. A proud moment for #BrandBengaluru as we modernise our water systems with technology, transparency and sustainability, our city is now contributing to global best practices in smart water management,” wrote Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru development minister.